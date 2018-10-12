A can with no home: Happy Valley-Goose Bay recyclers hope to set up shop in old arena

Recyclers in Happy Valley-Goose Bay will have to hold on to their boxes and containers while the town's volunteer recycling group searches for a new location after losing their storage facility.

"The owner of the building was concerned about the recent fires lately and it's a liability for them and it's a space they generously donated," Happy Valley-Goose Bay recycling volunteer Cora Hamel-Pardy said.

The Happy Valley-Goose Bay Recyclers are on the hunt for a new home so they can continue to offer recycling for materials like these. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The Happy Valley-Goose Bay Recyclers, a volunteer-run group, began about a year using part of the space behind Voisey's Bakery. While there is a business set up in town to collect drink containers, before the group was formed there was nowhere to send cardboard, plastic or tin — except for the landfill.

The small team has managed to send out 55 pallets worth of recycling from the town, weighing about 7 tonnes.

New spot in the works

Hamel-Pardy said things were getting tight in their space at the bakery, so the unexpected opportunity to find a larger space may work out for the best.

Until now, recycling has been stored in a trailer behind Voisey's Bakery. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"As it continued to grow monthly, more and more people came and we've outgrown this space," she said.

Hamel-Pardy hopes to set up shop in an old military arena on what's referred to as the 'Canadian Side,' an industrial part of the town.

The old CAF arena has to be cleaned up and the town will need to make a formal agreement with the group before it can move in. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It wouldn't have any impact on the town. It's a little further away for residents but if they're passionate about it, they'll continue to drop off their recycling regardless of location."

The group met with the town earlier this week about setting up shop there. Mayor Wally Andersen said he would support the idea of having the group move in.

"They seem quite excited, we showed them some space we could offer them and they're more than happy with what the town is about to offer them," Andersen said.

Wally Andersen, mayor of HV-GB, says the town wants to see the group's recycling efforts continue. (Katie Breen/CBC)

But there is some work that would have to happen before it could become a reality, he said.

"We've got to do quite a bit of cleaning up in there and then you've got to work out some sort of agreement, a waiver agreement," Andersen said.

"One of the reasons why we're quick to respond to their requests for a space is because the town appreciates what they're doing."

