Happy Valley-Goose Bay NorthMart reopens after crippling fire

People in Happy Valley-Goose Bay will once again have a second place to buy groceries when the NorthMart store reopens Friday morning.

Part of the building was gutted by a fire in mid-September, forcing it to close.

The North West Company, which owns NorthMart, says it worked quickly to reopen store — one of only two supermarkets in the community.

"I think you just realize after you lose it, how important it actually was," grocery manager Dionne Stringer said.

"The competition, everybody, we all have our role."

The produce was laid out nicely Thursday afternoon but staff were hustling to get the rest of the store ready for Friday's opening (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The store is crucial for people living in the lower Valley area who might not have the means to get to the other store at the other end of town.

The Terrington Co-op had to scramble to absorb a rush of customers following the fire, and a local auto repair shop offered rides to people who couldn't get to the other side of town for groceries.

"We really wanted to make sure we got back into business as fast as we could for our customers," vice-president of major markets David Chatyrbok said.

Revamped

The section of the store damaged by the electrical fire remains closed off, but the remainder of the store has been revamped.

"We're back in business, back in stock," Chatyrbok said.

Northmart is reopening just shy of seven weeks since an early-morning fire closed the store down in mid-September. (Rhona Rea)

"Full produce, deli, bakery, fresh meat and all the centre store items for our customers."

Smoke accounted for much of the damage, and stock was also destroyed by the automatic sprinkler system.

A section of Northmart damaged by the fire remains closed off, and a small sign is being used as a placeholder for now. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

It was a big job to get it done, with 50-100 people working, depending on the day, Chatyrbok said. He added that with some exceptions, they were able to keep much of the store's staff employed through the rebuilding process.

"Fantastic work that our staff has been doing here and the local contractors," Chatyrbok said. "It's been unbelievable."