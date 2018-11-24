'Big paws to fill': Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP get new police to dog

Happy Valley-Goose Bay's new rookie police dog, Jerry, is taking over for nine-year-old veteran pooch, Charlie.

But Charlie isn't straying too far; he's retiring as a pet with his former partner, Cpl. Jason Muzzerall of the RCMP.

"That desire to go to work is still there," said Muzzerall.

"Every morning he sees me put on the uniform and get ready for work. He's at the front door, he wants to get in the truck."

Charlie became Happy Valley-Goose Bay's first ever police dog in 2015. Muzzerall said it's important to have a dog in Labrador mainly because waiting for one to come from Newfoundland can cost an investigation or a search party valuable time.

[Jerry's] got big paws to fill. - Jason Muzzerall

"The quicker we can respond to something, the better chances we have of being successful," Muzzerall said.

Jerry is a 2½​-year-old German Shepherd and began work just about a week ago. Having just become active within the last couple of weeks, he has yet to respond to any calls.

Charlie was Labrador's first police dog and started working in 2015.

"I think he's going to progress very quickly," Muzerall said.

"The more calls we go to, the more experience he gets, the better he's going to get at his job.… [He's] got big paws to fill."

Though Charlie has not been active since the summer, the detachment will be holding an official retirement ceremony for him next week.

