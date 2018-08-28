Crosswalks step in the right direction for Happy Valley-Goose Bay pedestrians

Two new high-visibility crosswalks installed in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are a welcome change for people worried about pedestrian safety.

"This is definitely the primary spot that required these," said Brian Davis, who circulated a pedestrian safety petition after someone he knew was struck and injured by a vehicle just down the road from the new crosswalks.

Brian Davis began a petition for stop lights, pedestrian crossings and better lighting after a woman he knows was struck on Hamilton River Road. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Several accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities on Happy Valley-Goose Bay's streets in recent years have highlighted the need to make improvements to areas of high pedestrian traffic.

The two new crosswalks, which cost about $10,000 each, according to the town, should give pedestrians more comfort as they cross Hamilton River Road to get to Kinsman park or to those trying to get from the hospital across the street to Tim Hortons.

The mayor promises an additional paved path by the end of the fall, which will give workers and patients a more direct and comfortable route to the coffee shop.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay Mayor Wally Andersen demonstrates the new pedestrian-activated crossings, which have flashing lights and neon green signs to catch the attention of motorists. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"We've got seniors in the long-term care unit who can use their wheelchair," Mayor Wally Andersen said. "They'll be able to see friends they normally wouldn't see."

It's not just the lights, it's the safety of the residents of our town. - Wally Andersen

And while the crosswalks are a good first step, Davis says there is still more that can be done.

"I don't want to understate the wonderful job they've done with these crosswalks, but there are other locations that have high foot traffic, probably even getting close to the amount of foot traffic that's here," Davis said.

He noted Hamilton Heights, Spruce Park and a stretch farther along Hamilton River Road, in the valley, as other places that require attention.

'Do it right'

"It would appear that the system here is what's going to be needed," Andersen said. "If we're going to do it, we may as well do it right."

Once a paved path from the hospital to Hamilton River Road is complete, there will be a more direct way for patients and workers to get to Tim Hortons across the road. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Andersen points to a section of Hamilton River Road where people cross between Northmart and Warr's Pharmacy as a spot the town is also considering.

"That's one of great concern and one that we'll look at in the very near future," Andersen said.

Overhead lighting still a concern

Davis noted that extra overhead street lighting has been added on poles erected to hold the new crosswalks, but he still worries about the brightness on the road at night.

"There hasn't been a whole lot done in relation to street lighting," Davis said.

The crossing between Northmart and Warr's Pharmacy in the lower valley section of town is of particular concern to the town, says the mayor. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Andersen said he believes the town's street lighting system is adequate but council will look into the issue if it's a concern.

"If the need is there, we will certainly look at it," Andersen said. "After all, it's not just the lights, it's the safety of the residents of our town."

