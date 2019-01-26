Happy Valley-Goose Bay in a race against blizzards to keep roads clear

There may have been a collective groan in Happy Valley-Goose Bay after Thursday night's snowfall added to an already very deep pile of snow on the ground.

"The amount of snow that we're getting is unreal," Mayor Wally Andersen said.

"We've still got February and March to go, our two big snow months. So we're deep in snow."

With a total snowfall of 367 centimetres and the current snow depth of 160 centimetres on the ground, this year is already about 10 centimetres further along than on this date last year, which saw also saw big-time accumulation.

The town was slammed with over 70 centimetres just this week, making it a challenge for snow-clearing crews.

Wally Andersen says town staff are working day and night to keep the roads clear. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"People are allowed to voice their concerns, but at the end of the day, I think 95 per cent of the people here will say, 'For the amount of snow you got, your staff is doing a wonderful job," Andersen said.

By the time they plow the roads and clean them up there's another storm coming. - Wally Andersen

The mayor said town crews are doing their best to get on top of the situation but they have faced some mechanical challenges with some of its vehicles.

"We have breakdowns, and that happens when you use your equipment," Andersen said.

"With the number of operators we have, or staff is out there pretty much day and night."

No space

With huge piles stacking up in the yards and lots around town, space is becoming harder and harder to come by. An expensive next step would be to start trucking the snow away from the centre, a step Andersen said the town will consider if it becomes necessary.

"If the snow becomes a safety concern and if trucking is the option to make it safer, then with our staff and our council we will take a look at that and do the right thing for the people of our town," Andersen said.

A town plow clear an intersection in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The mayor says the town is down a couple of vehicles due to mechanical problems. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The mayor said they are already looking ahead to the next big dump. Though the forecast for the weekend is clear right now, the extended forecast calls for more snow on Monday and through next week.

"We usually plow the roads, then we widen them out and then we scrape them [but] our staff hasn't had the time," Andersen said.

"By the time they plow the roads and clean them up there's another storm coming."

