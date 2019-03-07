After grad gowns go up in flames, strangers helping students replace them

Strangers are rallying online to help some high school students in Labrador whose graduation dresses were destroyed by a fierce fire in a strip mall last weekend.

Sew Crazy, the only seamstress in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, was one of the businesses hit hard by the blaze.

Kelly Butt, a Grade 12 student at North West River's Lake Melville school, had just put her dress — for the upcoming graduation festivities — in for alterations a few days before the building went up in flames.

"It was really hard. I had a cry," said Butt.

But with graduation just two months away, former graduates and others are stepping into help.

Since the fire, there has been an outpouring of offers for dresses on Facebook, including from Ashlee Coles.

Ashlee Coles, who graduated from Mealy Mountain Collegiate in Happy Valley-Goose Bay a couple of years ago, was the first to offer her graduation dress up for donation. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"I thought, if that was me, I'd be crushed," she said.

"I knew I still had my grad dress so I thought that maybe I could help.… I did not expect it to snowball the way it did."

'Something they really enjoy'

As other people offered up their graduation dresses and suits, Butt and her friend Paige Michelin, a Grade 11 student at Mealy Mountain Collegiate in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, started a Facebook page called Labrador Graduation Shop, dedicated to linking students in need with past graduates willing to donate.

She lost her business, she lost everything. I know she must feel hurt that all these people lost their suits and dresses but it's not really her fault... my heart really goes out to her. - Kelly Butt

"There are more and more people adding to the group each day of graduation dresses and suits and jewelry," Michelin said.

Butt said the group isn't just for people who lost their clothing in the fire.

"It is for anybody in Labrador who may not be able to afford [a dress or suit] because graduation season is really expensive … and this is a way they can get something they really enjoy," Butt said.

And while the teens says the dresses are important to them, the greater tragedy of the fire is not lost on them. Butt said their thoughts are also with the owner of Sew Crazy, April Williams, who wasn't sure what her next steps would be following the fire.

A fire destroyed a strip mall in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Sunday, March 3. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

"She must be going through a lot now," Butt said.

"She lost her business, she lost everything. I know she must feel hurt that all these people lost their suits and dresses but it's not really her fault.… My heart really goes out to her."

