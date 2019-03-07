Skip to Main Content
After grad gowns go up in flames, strangers helping students replace them

After grad gowns go up in flames, strangers helping students replace them

Sew Crazy, the only seamstress in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, was one of the businesses affected by a fire last weekend.

Sew Crazy was destroyed along with several other businesses in a fire at a strip mall on Sunday

Jacob Barker · CBC News ·
Paige Michelin, left, and Kelly Butt, both high school students, say they can't believe the outpouring of support. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Strangers are rallying online to help some high school students in Labrador whose graduation dresses were destroyed by a fierce fire in a strip mall last weekend.

Sew Crazy, the only seamstress in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, was one of the businesses hit hard by the blaze. 

Kelly Butt, a Grade 12 student at North West River's Lake Melville school, had just put her dress — for the upcoming graduation festivities — in for alterations a few days before the building went up in flames. 

"It was really hard. I had a cry," said Butt. 

But with graduation just two months away, former graduates and others are stepping into help.

Since the fire, there has been an outpouring of offers for dresses on Facebook, including from Ashlee Coles. 

Ashlee Coles, who graduated from Mealy Mountain Collegiate in Happy Valley-Goose Bay a couple of years ago, was the first to offer her graduation dress up for donation. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"I thought, if that was me, I'd be crushed," she said.

"I knew I still had my grad dress so I thought that maybe I could help.… I did not expect it to snowball the way it did."

'Something they really enjoy'

As other people offered up their graduation dresses and suits, Butt and her friend Paige Michelin, a Grade 11 student at Mealy Mountain Collegiate in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, started a Facebook page called Labrador Graduation Shop, dedicated to linking  students in need with past graduates willing to donate.

She lost her business, she lost everything. I know she must feel hurt that all these people lost their suits and dresses but it's not really her fault... my heart really goes out to her.- Kelly Butt

"There are more and more people adding to the group each day of graduation dresses and suits and jewelry," Michelin said. 

Butt said the group isn't just for people who lost their clothing in the fire.

"It is for anybody in Labrador who may not be able to afford [a dress or suit] because graduation season is really expensive … and this is a way they can get something they really enjoy," Butt said.

And while the teens says the dresses are important to them, the greater tragedy of the fire is not lost on them.  Butt said their thoughts are also with the owner of Sew Crazy, April Williams, who wasn't sure what her next steps would be following the fire.

A fire destroyed a strip mall in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Sunday, March 3. (Alyson Samson/CBC)

"She must be going through a lot now," Butt said.

"She lost her business, she lost everything. I know she must feel hurt that all these people lost their suits and dresses but it's not really her fault.… My heart really goes out to her."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

About the Author

Jacob Barker

Videojournalist

Jacob Barker reports on Labrador for CBC News from Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us