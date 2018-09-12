It's a zebra! No wait, it's just a German duo crossing Labrador on a continent-wide tour

It wasn't a zebra you may have spotted crossing Labrador over the past couple of weeks.

It was an overland camper painted with zebra-patterned camouflage and filled with a couple of German tourists.

"When you travel worldwide, you don't want to get mixed up with military cars so that's why we chose ... the zebra in favour of camouflage," Oliver Schindelhauer told the CBC.

The handcrafted interior of the Schindelhauer's overlander camper (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Oliver and wife Harriet shipped their unusual vehicle from Hamburg to Halifax in late August.

They say most others who do similar voyages are deterred by the reputation of the Trans-Labrador Highway for being a rough road and head west toward the Yukon or Alaska. But this pair, with their converted truck and hand-built cabin, travelled north to seek out rougher roads.

"The first decision to go to Labrador was because of the 'bad' condition of the Trans-Labrador Highway," Oliver said. "But when we came over, we've seen that the Labrador highways are much better than their reputation."

Harriet added, "There were only, maybe 20 kilometres of potholes, the rest was as smooth as a baby's skin."

Beauty, friendliness and litter

The pair is on an 11 month North American tour, which will also include visiting Mexico.

They picked Labrador for some solitude, remoteness and untouched beauty, which they say they've found.

"Nature, broad landscapes... [That's] why we decided to come here," Oliver said.

The couple said what they've seen is beautiful but Oliver did have one complaint about what he saw on the sides of the road in central Labrador.

The CBC offices in Happy Valley-Goose Bay made at least one family album this summer. (Jacob Baker/CBC)

"We've seen around here a lot of litter laying on the ground, that's something we don't like so much," he said.

They were, however, pleasantly surprised by the hospitality and friendliness of the people they've met along the way.

"The people, they're very friendly, they're curious, they come over to us, they ask everything," Harriet said. "We had so much contact with local people the last weeks, it was really amazing."