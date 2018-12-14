Happy Valley-Goose Bay passes $36 million budget — its largest ever

Happy Valley-Goose Bay town council passed the biggest budget in the community's history Thursday — $36 million which includes big money to pay for a new recreation centre.

"To us this is a budget hard fought for, well put together, but one that we believe the people of our town will look upon and be very favourable," Mayor Wally Andersen said after the vote.

Mayor Wally Andersen was at a special council meeting Thursday afternoon, to vote on the 2019 budget. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

The town balanced the budget without raising property or business taxes.

But it did create a new tax category for non-profit organizations.

"Under provincial legislation, we are required to charge a mill rate or business tax for not-for-profits," Deputy Mayor Bert Pomeroy said.

"The thing with it is, there were various classes of taxation, so some were taxed at a higher rate," he said. "All of those not-for-profits can still apply for an exemption with the town at the discretion of council."

Wellness Centre

About $16 million of town money is set aside to build a brand new wellness centre.

The total cost for the rec centre is $26 million, with much of it coming from the federal and provincial governments, and $1 million from Nalcor.

The town still has to raise $5 million, and has formed a fundraising capital-campaign committee.

A depiction of what the proposed Labrador Wellness Centre, which would be operated by the YMCA, could look like. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"Our town council is confident that we will not have to take any money from the taxpayers to have to pay for the wellness centre," Andersen said.

Aging fleet

There's also money in the budget to buy new vehicles.

Andersen says nearly half of the vehicles in the town's fleet are 2003 models or older, so it's bringing in a policy to replace some of them each year.

"Right now, some of the ones we have in our fleet cost more to repair than what it's worth," he said.

The town also wants to buy equipment to deal with a pervasive sand problem during summer months, when it blows all over lawns, streets and trails.

"Council is looking to purchase a truck similar to what other municipalities have, so instead of us just going down and just sweeping the sidewalks and sweeping the roads ... this truck will suck it up and we can take it and dump it elsewhere," said Andersen.

Other items

$1.9 million will go to upgrade and pave streets, including the continuation of work on Kelland Drive.

The town is also planning to test out a seasonal animal control officer position.