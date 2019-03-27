Happy Valley-Goose Bay man charged with attempted murder
29-year-old victim suffered 'knife wound,' police say
A 31-year-old man was arrested in Happy Valley-Goose Bay one week after police received word of another man recovering in hospital from a knife wound.
RCMP say they began "an extensive investigation" after hearing about the incident.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night.
He has been charged with attempted murder for an alleged attack on the 29-year-old victim.
The accused will spend at least the long weekend in lockup, until he can appear before a judge on Tuesday morning.