Nfld. & Labrador

Happy Valley-Goose Bay man charged with attempted murder

A 31-year-old man was arrested after police received word of another man recovering in hospital from a knife wound.

29-year-old victim suffered 'knife wound,' police say

CBC News ·
A 29-year-old man reportedly had a 'knife wound,' police say. (David Bell/CBC)

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Happy Valley-Goose Bay one week after police received word of another man recovering in hospital from a knife wound.

RCMP say they began "an extensive investigation" after hearing about the incident.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night.

He has been charged with attempted murder for an alleged attack on the 29-year-old victim.

The accused will spend at least the long weekend in lockup, until he can appear before a judge on Tuesday morning.

