Labrador man charged after allegedly stabbing woman
Labrador man charged after allegedly stabbing woman

Police responded at 5:30 Thursday morning.

Suspect also facing charges of forcible confinement

RCMP says a 26-year-old man is facing several charges, including forcible confinement and assault with a weapon. (Bert Savard/CBC)

A 26-year-old man allegedly stabbed a woman at a home in Happy Valley-Goose Bay and has been charged with several offences.

RCMP said they got a call at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

A woman was injured and taken to the Labrador Health Centre, but police did not elaborate on the seriousness of her injuries in a media release issued Friday morning.

The man, who is from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and breach of probation.

He was held in custody to appear in provincial court on Friday.

