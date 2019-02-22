New
Labrador man charged after allegedly stabbing woman
Police responded at 5:30 Thursday morning.
Suspect also facing charges of forcible confinement
A 26-year-old man allegedly stabbed a woman at a home in Happy Valley-Goose Bay and has been charged with several offences.
RCMP said they got a call at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.
A woman was injured and taken to the Labrador Health Centre, but police did not elaborate on the seriousness of her injuries in a media release issued Friday morning.
The man, who is from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and breach of probation.
He was held in custody to appear in provincial court on Friday.