Happy trails: Take a stroll through this week's photo album

This view from the East Coast Trail shows the result of millions of years of tectonic pressure tilting layers of rock into the sea. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

Some weeks we could use a moment's peace, and certainly these images capture the province's ability to offer small pockets of calm, with blue skies and gorgeous scenes a plenty as winter's cold and wild ocean waves rage all around.

When we say 'Big Land,' this sunset scene near Goose Bay is what we're talking about. (Submitted by Joann Lethbridge)

When you come across a sign like this one on Cape Bonavista, maybe it's just a sign to go home and get some nice warm tea. (Submitted by Sandra Troke)

A pair of very different birds search for a fishy breakfast in Conception Bay. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

A clear evening looking down on Nain from Nain Hill. (Submitted by Michelle Saunders)

This snowy owl enjoys a quick perch on a utility pole near Cape Race. (Submitted by Lorraine Winsor)

International news this week was particularly anxiety ridden. Keith Phelan responded by lighting his house with the colours of the Ukraine flag. (Submitted by Keith Phelan)

The path may at times be dark, but there is celestial light at the end, in this incredible photo from near Goose Bay. (Submitted by Daniel Ochotoena)

