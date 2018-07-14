Relief for Cochrane Pond campers after St. John's gives OK to reopen park

There are plenty of happy campers at Cochrane Pond Family Campground in St. John's this weekend, after the city gave the go-ahead for the park to reopen.

On Friday, inspectors from the City of St. John's and the St. John's Regional Fire Department visited the park and determined that conditions had improved, more than a month after it was shut down over fire and safety concerns.

"The pressure was definitely on yesterday morning," said camper Wayne Pearce, who has a trailer stationed in the park, on Saturday.

Wayne Pearce and his dog Storm are happy to have been allowed back in the campground. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The park has over 100 campsites, and many trailer and RV owners have also built decks and sheds on their lots.

"A lot of people have invested a lot of time and money on their campsites," said Pearce.

He said concerned members of the community banded together over the past month to tackle many of the issues the city found with the park.

Community members stepped up

Scotty Thompson, who's been a regular camper for the past 16 years, was one of them

Many campers at Cochrane Pond have built fixed structures on their campsites. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Thompson said he's been keeping an eye out for any theft while the camp was cleared, and making sure concerns about roads, fire safety, and waste management are being looked after.

"A whole pile of people have been gathered together this past couple of months, month and a half, to get the park cleaned up and recognized as a family park," said Thompson.

New fire pits are being installed, and there's less congestion on the one-way streets in the park.

"We've got one way in, two ways out now, we've got emergency exits done, and we've got the roads widened."



When word came Friday afternoon that the park had passed inspection, Thompson said the mood was jubilant.

"It was family, friends, all gathered together. So happy, so, so joyous. Kids were laughing and carrying on. People were actually even crying. It was an awesome feeling," he said.

Hopeful for the future

Now, Thompson is committed to keeping the park on the up-and-up with the city, so families and friends at the campground can continue coming back to enjoy their home away from home.

"It's a joyous occasion for everyone to get away from the city life and come up and have a picnic with their families," he said.

"The park looks a whole lot better, a better environment."

Scotty Thompson says campers at the park are thrilled to be back in their trailers, after being locked out since June 7. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

The campground's manager, Jeff Petten, said he was happy to see the park reopened, and is hopeful it's the start of a more positive relationship with the city.

St. John's took over management of the park from the provincial government in the spring, and Petten said the city will be back for regular inspections.

Pearce and Thompson are both hopeful the park will be open for years to come.

"I think now as a community, we're going to be very diligent as to what transpires in the park, and I think that needs to happen for this to be a successful venture," said Pearce.

