Lights lit for Hanukkah in downtown St. John's park

About 100 people gathered in Bannerman Park on Sunday night to light an eight-foot menorah in celebration of the first day of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights.

Members of the Jewish community in St. John's sang prayers and paid tribute to the victims of the synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh in October.

"As much as they hate us and try to stop us, we always bounce back twice as stronger," said Rabbi Chanan Chernitsky, who led the ceremony.

Rabbi Chanan Chernitsky said this year's turnout was much bigger than last year's turnout. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

It was the second year for the Bannerman Park menorah lighting, and Chernitsky said the turnout this year was easily twice was it was last year.

Hanukkah ends on Dec. 10 this year. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

St. John's mayor Danny Breen attended the lighting and said he was proud to be there.

"My message is one of St. John's wanting to be an inclusive and safe city, and very similar to the symbolism of the menorah is the symbolism of light and hope and safety and security."

Over the course of the eight-day celebration of Hanukkah, members of the Jewish community light one more candle in a menorah each night until all eight candles are blazing.

This was the second year there was a menorah lighting in Bannerman Park. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

This is to symbolize that "we always increase when it comes to light and holiness," said Rabbi Chernitsky.

Hanukkah ends this year on Dec. 10.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador