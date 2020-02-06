St. John's man who shot friend on a dare sentenced to 6 years in prison

A St. John's man who shot a woman with a rifle after she dared him to do it has been sentenced to more than six years in prison.

Michael Hannaford, 27, shot a longtime friend in a dispute over a $70 debt the woman claimed he owed her for cocaine.

"He invited her to a meeting. She dared him to shoot her. He did," said Judge Colin Flynn at Hannaford's sentencing in provincial court Thursday morning. Flynn gave Hannaford six years and 30 days in prison.

The woman, who was not fatally injured by the the May 2018 shooting, testified about what happened during Hannaford's trial. He had been charged with attempted murder, but that charge was dropped. In December, he was convicted of several charges, including discharging a firearm with the intention of causing bodily harm.

Speaking at the sentencing hearing, Hannaford apologized.

"I'm sorry and I take full responsibility for what I did," he said.

Crown lawyer Paul Thistle said offences that involve guns must be taken seriously.

"This was a dispute over the price of cocaine. He brought a loaded gun and then shot her," said Thistle.

"It was a conscious decision to use a gun to settle a dispute. He shot a gun and actually injured her. It was a matter of luck that he didn't cause more serious injuries."

Officers lead Hannaford from court after his sentencing. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

Hannaford's lawyer, Tim O'Brien, conceded his client had committed a serious crime but said Hannaford has sought treatment for drug abuse, has a supportive family, and is a good candidate for rehabilitation.

Thistle had asked for a sentence of seven years. while O'Brien suggested a sentence of four to five years.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador