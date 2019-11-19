From Ukraine to Newfoundland: Meet artist Hanna Furs and see her creating Psyanky eggs

Ukrainian artist Hanna Furs is the Newcomer Artist in Residence at the C.B.S. Library.

Hanna Furs looks at ease and comfortable sitting in a blue armchair inside the Conception Bay South Library.

"Books inspire me," she shares.

It's clear that Furs, a multi-disciplinary artist from Ukraine, is inspired by many things. Among the selection of artwork she's brought along to the library is a stunning painting of the beach near her home in Paradise, intricately decorated Psyanky —� Ukrainian Easter eggs — a watercolour of a dog next to a colourful coastline, and various floral paintings and monotype prints.



Furs is the Newcomer Artist in Residence at the C.B.S. Library. She'll be working inside the library weekly from now until August and also offering free community workshops. The residency is a partnership between CBC and Newfoundland and Labrador Public Libraries.

"For me, art is like therapy. Religion. Love. Passion," said Furs.

"And it's not just [a] job. It's philosophy. It's [a] style of life."

You can meet Furs on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. NT in the C.B.S. Library until Aug. 16.

Meet Furs and see her incredible artwork in the video player above. For more details on the Newcomer Artist in Residence and to sign up for a workshop, visit cbc.ca/newcomerartist