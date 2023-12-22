Extreme Hockey owner and former professional Andrew McKim is applauding a decision by Hockey NL to remove the traditional post-game handshake between minor hockey teams in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Rachel Cave/CBC)

A decision to end the traditional post-game handshake in Newfoundland and Labrador minor hockey continued to ignite debate Friday, with Premier Andrew Furey and a prominent hockey school owner weighing in.

Furey, in a letter sent Friday to Hockey N.L. president Jared Butler, called the decision disappointing.

Furey said he views the post-game handshake as an opportunity to teach young players the meaning and value of sportsmanship, "allowing them the time to meet their opponent and offer congratulations, regardless of the outcome."

Furey called on Hockey N.L. to "further explain" and "possibly reconsider" the decision, and "seek out other alternatives that will promote player safety while continuing this time-honoured tradition."

But the owner of a St. John's hockey school who is also a former professional player is applauding Hockey N.L.'s decision.

Extreme Hockey owner Andrew McKim said the post-game handshake has disappeared in many other arenas throughout North America. That's because, he said, it often leads to friction, including fisticuffs, because players and coaches are charged up following a fast-paced and sometimes physical game.

He said it's a challenging situation for on-ice officials — some of whom are teenagers — to control and monitor because it often involves nearly 40 people snaking through a handshake line, when emotions are high following three periods of puck battles.

"It's a tough game and they're probably not happy after a game," McKim said of the players and coaches.

"It's hard sometimes (for young players) to take their emotions away. The kids are learning, and you know the parents are learning too," he added.

Hockey N.L. memo buries the lead

The governing body for minor hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador, Hockey N.L., touched off a debate this week that made national headlines after the body's minor council issued a memo to associations throughout the province on Wednesday.

The memo was signed by minor council chair Gonzo Bennett, but it was item No. 4 in the memo that has stirred up so much controversy.

The job of keeping emotionally charged minor hockey players in line often falls to referees, many of whom are teenagers. (CBC)

Bennett wrote that because of recent "issues" with post-game handshakes that resulted in suspensions for players and coaches, the decision was made to end the practice.

Bennett did not provide any specifics, and CBC News has not been able to arrange an interview with Bennett or any other members of Hockey N.L.

CBC spoke to some minor hockey leaders this week who said they were not consulted on the decision.

Instead of the post-game handshake, meanwhile, Hockey N.L. will insist on a pre-game display of sportsmanship, with the home team going to their bench, and the visiting team doing a skate-pass with a glove tap or handshake.

"Following the game both teams will be directed to their dressing rooms by the officials. This should be in effect for all games following the Christmas break. Please ensure all teams are aware of this change," Bennett wrote.

On Thursday, Hockey NL issued a follow-up memo, clarifying that female hockey can continue the post-game handshake.

Switch to pre-game handshake a 'trial change'

Then, three days after issuing the memo, Hockey N.L. issued a news release early Friday afternoon, calling the decision a "trial change" to the sportsmanship protocol. Bennett was referenced in the news release.

"The custom of a handshake in sport is meant to provide an opportunity for players to wish their opponents good luck and, as such, there is an argument that it should occur before a game starts," the news release reads.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey wrote a letter Friday to Hockey N.L. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

"In addition, including the handshake gesture at the beginning of a game reduces the potential risk from any heightened animosity that can occur between opposing players throughout the course of a game. "

The news release said post-game altercations are a "significant challenge for players, coaches, teams, parents, officials and minor council."

The change in protocol was proposed by a Hockey N.L. official during a discipline hearing this fall that involved a post-game incident, according to the news release.

"Their rationale was that eliminating the opportunity for an altercation at the end of game was better than penalizing after the altercation took place. They pointed to the example of soccer conducting their handshake protocol and sportsmanship gesture prior to the game as a point of reference. When the topic was discussed by minor council, all members viewed a trial of a pre-game handshake protocol as an opportunity to enhance sportsmanship."

McKim played 38 NHL games with the Boston Bruins and the Detroit Red Wings during a professional career that saw him play in North America and Europe.

He said ending the post-game handshake will remove an opportunity for trouble to erupt.

"The kids still shake hands, whether it's before or after the game. I don't think it's a big difference. I think it's going to take out a lot of the stuff," he said.

