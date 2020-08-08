5 guns stolen from St. John's home, RNC investigating

Five handguns were stolen from a storage safe in a St. John's home sometime overnight Thursday into Friday morning, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Police responded to a report of a break and enter in the East end of the city around 4:15 p.m. Friday. On arrival, officers confirmed someone had forced their way into the home though an apartment door. They say no one was home at the time of the robbery.

Police say the stolen guns were being kept in a storage safe inside the home.

The guns are described as follows:

- Browning 1911-22 Black Label Composite semi-automatic

- FN FNS-40 semi-automatic

- German Sport Gun GSG-1911 semi-automatic

- Glock 48 semi-automatic

- MMP Smith and Wesson

The RNC is actively investigating the case, and is asking anyone with information or video footage from the Higgins Line and surrounding area to contact them or Crime Stoppers.