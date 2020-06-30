RCMP searching for woman who robbed Port Blandford store with hammer

According to the RCMP, a woman walked into a store in Port Blandford, waited for customers to leave, and then robbed it with a hammer. (Submitted by the RCMP)

Police are asking for the public's help in finding an armed robber who brandished a hammer at a Port Blandford store last Friday.

The RCMP says a woman walked into the store with a blue cloth covering her face and head. She allegedly waited for all the customers to leave, then took a hammer from her bag and went behind the cashier's counter.

She made away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say she was last seen getting into a white Chevrolet Cruze and heading west on the Trans-Canada Highway. It's believed there were other people in the car.

A tattoo on the upper middle section of the woman's back is visible in this photo provided by the RCMP. (Submitted by the RCMP)

Surveillance video from inside the store shows a small tattoo on the upper section of the woman's back.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the RCMP detachment in Clarenville, or Crime Stoppers.

