Halloween has gone to the dogs: These furry friends will leave you pet-rified

Halloween is not just for the kids anymore, it's all about the pets!

We asked for photos of your furry friends dressed up for the occasion — check out our favourites so far and check back here for updates throughout the day.

Holy costumes, Batman! This Halloween, Batdog and Moe-bin will be sniffing out crime. (Submitted by Sophie Evans)

These doggos are looking for treats, not tricks, this Halloween. (Submitted by Steven George Lockyer)

This horse really went overboard for Halloween. (Submitted by Amanda Addison)

Macaroni Sky is a four-year-old English sheepdog — and the newest member of Gryffindor House at Hogwarts. (Submitted by Meghan Tucker)

Move over, pumpkin spice: Finley is a grande puppuccino. (Submitted by Nicole Emberley)

Seven-year-old bull mastiff Max's tie might make him look like he's all business, but the sombrero means he's ready to party. (Submitted by Heather Williams-Chaulk)

Performing live: Dog Marley and the Wailers. (Submitted by Joanne Rose)

