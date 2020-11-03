St. John's family trying to find owner of lost ring found in son's Halloween bag

Gillian and Niko Lahoda are looking for the owner of a ring who may have accidentally dropped it in Niko's bag during trick or treating on Saturday. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

A family and a St. John's elementary school are searching for the owner of a wedding ring, who is believed to have accidently dropped the ring into a trick or treater's bag during Halloween on Saturday.

Gillian Lahoda told CBC News on Tuesday her kids were trick or treating in her neighbourhood on Saturday, and upon returning home and upending their sacks of loot on the living room floor, something peculiar seemed to have fallen out of her son's bag.

"We noticed something sparkling from the pile. Upon closer inspection we found a ring," she said.

"[I] examined it at first to make sure it wasn't a little toy thrown in there as a joke or a gift for kids. It turned out to be a real ring, so there's some concern that there's maybe somebody who is missing it."

Lahoda said her family has taken to the streets, plastering signs on community mailboxes trying to locate the owner. She has also taken to social media in hopes somebody will be able to put the puzzle pieces together.

Did you accidentally give away your ring on Halloween? The Lahodas are trying to find you. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Her son, Niko, was on foot for about three hours Saturday night collecting snacks from neighbours in his area. Niko Lahoda told CBC News only one house really stands out in his memory from Saturday night but doesn't believe it to be the owner of the ring.

Gillian Lahoda went a step further on Monday and notified Valier Elementary — a school in her neighbourhood — in hopes of finding the owner nearby. Vanier Elementary tweeted about Niko's finding which has since picked up traction online.

Trick-or-wedding ring? One of our students found a wedding ring in his trick-or-treat bag...he would like to return it to its rightful owner. Can you help us out? <a href="https://twitter.com/NLESDCA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NLESDCA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/VOCMNEWS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VOCMNEWS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/975krock?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@975krock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hitsfm?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hitsfm</a> —@VElementary

She said she won't be posting a picture of the ring online to deter anyone who isn't the rightful owner from trying to steal it.

"I figure if anyone is missing a ring then they know it, or they will soon find out," she said. "If I advertised what it looked like then how would I know that the person was telling me the truth?"

As of Tuesday evening the owner has not been located.

But for Gillian Lahoda, she believes it's important to find the owner.



"If it was me who lost the ring, I would be heart broken. If it was a wedding ring, an engagement ring or a family heirloom, something like that, that's been passed down. Who knows? It might have great sentimental value for somebody."

