Not your average camper: California couple road trips in N.L. with Tesla

Rick Hall and his wife are travelling across North America in their trailer and Tesla Model 3, eager to show people the potential of electric vehicles. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

A California couple have hit the highways of Newfoundland and Labrador with an unconventional camping setup to show the potential of electric vehicle travel.

Rick Hall spent his working life travelling the world while based in San Diego. When the time came to retire in December, he and his wife decided they wanted to travel. They packed up their belongings, moved out of their home of 30 years and decided to make a go out of travelling with a trailer hitched to their 2018 Tesla Model 3.

"We thought it'd be nice to spend a year or so travelling around North America. We wanted to do that, though, in an environmentally a friendly way as possible, so we figured out a way to tow a trailer behind an electric car. And I guess that's kind of unique," Hall told CBC News during a stop in St. John's.

"The electric vehicle just seemed like a really exciting challenge to see if we could do it, and to show people that it could be done. And we've actually found it pretty easy to do."

The Hall's have logged nearly 200,000 kilometres on their Tesla so far, taking it all throughout the United States and up the eastern seaboard, and they plan to travel west across Canada this summer.

Hall said driving electric has it's benefits, like less maintenance than what's required with a gas vehicle.

WATCH | Rick Hall talks travelling with his Tesla with the CBC's Mark Cumby: California couple eager to show potential of electric vehicles with N.L. camping trip Duration 2:07 A California couple have hit the highways of Newfoundland and Labrador with an unconventional camping setup to show the potential of electric vehicle travel.

"People look at the price tag on an electric car and think they're pretty expensive," he said.

"I haven't even done brakes yet. There's no engine tune-ups, timing belts, transmission oil, engine oil, you don't have any of that type of maintenance on an electric car. And they're extremely reliable.… When you factor all that in, that cost savings adds up to quite a bit."

Hall has been sharing his journey on Facebook, where he takes questions from readers about his experiences and what it's like to travel in certain places.

Rick Hall is touring his trailer with a Tesla Model 3. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Asked about his trip in Newfoundland earlier this week, he said the province's electric vehicle infrastructure is great for road tripping.

"I was able to very happily say that no, it's not a problem at all," he said.

"We love teaching people about EV's because we really think that it's an important step toward preserving the Earth. Keeping it habitable, to slow down climate change. This is a big issue for us."

Hall says fast-charging stations can be found about every 100 kilometres on the Trans-Canada Highway, and can immediately accommodate most electric vehicles. Teslas, however, require a special adapter.