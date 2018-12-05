Hal Barrett, former Tory cabinet minister, dead at 83

Hal Barrett placed fifth in the 1989 Tory leadership race. (CBC)

Hal Barrett, a veteran Progressive Conservative cabinet minister who made an unsuccessful run for Newfoundland and Labrador's premier's office in 1989, has died.

He was 83.

Barrett represented the former district of St. John's West in the House of Assembly for 10 years, starting in 1979.

Barrett was a senior minister in then-premier Brian Peckford's cabinet, holding the development portfolio.

When Peckford retired, Barrett competed with four other ministers to become PC leader and thus premier. He lost the leadership to Tom Rideout, and later served as finance minister in his short-lived government.

Later that spring, Barrett lost his seat to Liberal challenger and future energy minister Rex Gibbons.

Barrett worked in the private sector before and after his time in politics.

Hal Barrett, seen during a 1985 interview with Here & Now, was development minister during the Peckford era. (CBC)

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador