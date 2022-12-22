This zero-emission sailboat is sailing from N.L. to the Arctic

Wes Hyde and Judith Graile are on a mission to bring attention to climate change by travelling to the Bahamas and then the Arctic in a refurbished environmentally friendly sailboat. Their journey begins in Newfoundland.

Sailors in Newfoundland and Labrador may say that winter isn't the best time to be on the water. But for two avid sailors from Manitoba, it's the perfect opportunity to try something new.

Judith Graile and Wes Hyde drove from Manitoba to Lewisporte, living in a school bus while they refurbished their environmentally friendly sailboat, the Hakluyt.

The couple have swapped out the boat's diesel motors for electric motors and have equipped the boat with wind generators and an eco-friendly woodstove. The couple are on a mission to promote healthy eating and draw attention to the changing climate by sailing to the Bahamas, returning to Newfoundland and finishing their journey with a trip to the Arctic next year.

"We want to lead by example and show people how to live better. How to live healthier, how to save the environment," Graile told CBC Radio in December. "Each individual person has to do his, her share to get this all healed."

The lithium batteries provide 90 horsepower to the vessel, Hyde said, which are recharged by wind and solar panels installed on the boat.

CBC Radio's The Broadcast got to tour the boat and speak to Hyde and Graile about their mission. Check it out in the video above.