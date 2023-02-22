Newfoundlander who founded Haiti school says children are 'living a nightmare' amid gang violence

Karen Huxter of Springdale has been running a children's home and school in Deschapelles, Haiti, for about 20 years. She says children are currently running from gang violence in the country. (Submitted by Karen Huxter)

A Newfoundland woman who founded a school and orphanage in Haiti says children there are in a constant state of fear, as rampant gang activity and widespread violence continue to devastate the Caribbean nation.

Karen Huxter of Springdale has spent nearly three decades working with children in Haiti. She founded and is a co-director of Hands Across the Sea, a non-profit organization that runs a children's home and school in Deschapelles.

She says she is yearning to travel back to Haiti to support children who are suffering under political instability and violence but it's not yet safe to do so.

In the meantime, she said, the co-director at Hands Across the Sea is looking after the children and helping them flee to different homes across the country in an effort to escape gang violence.

"If they hear any of the shooting that usually goes along with when the gangs are in the area, then they have to run out and hide in bushes," Huxter said Tuesday.

"They are living a nightmare," said Huxter. "That's the only way I can put it."

Prime minister announces support for Haiti

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new support for Haiti last week, including humanitarian aid and some naval vessels to help with surveillance.

At a meeting with Caribbean leaders Thursday, Trudeau said Canada will provide $12.3 million in humanitarian assistance and $1.8 million to "strengthen border and maritime security" in the region, among other supports.

Huxter said she isn't sure what naval vessels will do to help address gang violence occurring on land, and she added Trudeau's announcement doesn't go far enough and more humanitarian aid is needed.

"Help is needed," she said. "Money is not the answer."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced new supports for Haiti during the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community in Nassau, Bahamas, on Thursday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Huxter says one solution could be to recruit and train police officers on the ground in Haiti. Many police officers have been killed trying to fight gang violence, she said, and many other police officers are in hiding to try and save their own lives.

"There's not enough police in Haiti to do anything," she said. "When they go and take a stand against the gangs, it's the police that are killed."

Huxter says the school has previously faced closures due to turmoil, insecurity and unrest in the country. (Submitted by Karen Huxter)

About 360 kids are registered at the Hands Across the Sea school, says Huxter. When the school opened its doors in November, she said, only 265 of the 360 children attended, as many were too afraid to go to school.

The school was open for two months, says Huxter, before children had to flee from gang violence in the area.

The school has previously faced closures due to turmoil, insecurity and unrest in the country.

"And my children that are on the run are asking, 'Why is Mama not here with us? We need Mama,'" said Huxter.

"I need to try to get back there."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador