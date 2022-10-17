Mad skills: St. John's hairstylist off to World Skills competition in Finland
Amy Pike is taking on the world after winning gold at a Skills Canada competition
You can really go places with the right trade.
This week, St. John's hairstylist Amy Pike is in Finland for the World Skills competition. Pike won her spot on Team Canada by besting challengers from across the country at the Skills Canada competition in Vancouver during the summer.
"Gold medal was great, but having that shirt that said 'Team Canada Competitor' was even better." said Pike.
It's especially impressive considering that Pike has only been styling hair for a little more than a year. On a whim, she enrolled in the hairstyling program at Keyin College in the spring of 2021. Now she's preparing to battle with some of the best young stylists in the world.
"I had no clue what I was going to do with my life, and now look at me. I feel somewhat successful!" laughed Pike.
She expects the competition to be as sharp as her scissors, and even a single hair out of place could tank her chances. Watch the video above to check out Pike's mad skills.
