Shooting star: MUN Sea-Hawk sets single-game scoring record

Haillie Nickerson of the Memorial University Sea-Hawks has had a game she will never forget.

The fifth-year guard scored 42 points against the Cape Breton Capers on Sunday, breaking single-game MUN scoring record that had lasted 16 years.

"It's such an honour to have broken this record," Nickerson said.

"This place has done a lot for me. It was the best decision I ever made coming here, and it's nice to know that this happened."

Newfoundland and Labrador basketball star Jenine Brown scored 38 points twice, the last time coming in 2003.

Nickerson works on her jump shot at practice on Wednesday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

MUN coach Mark English went to high school with Brown at Fatima Academy, and he let his team know just what fine company Nickerson's performance put her in.

"[Brown is] a legend here and Jenine's resumé speaks for itself: four-time most valuable player, defensive player of the year, scoring champion — the list goes on."

Nickerson herself spoke modestly about the accomplishment, praising her teammates for helping her make it happen.

The Ontario basketball player is having a career year and sits second among scorers in the Atlantic University Sports association this year.

Coach Mark English says it will be a hard record to break. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Her family back home watched the game online.

"They are my biggest supporters. They are always watching," she said. "They were really excited for me. I wish they could have been there."

Nickerson and the Memorial Sea-Hawks plays Acadia this coming weekend.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador