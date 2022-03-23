Habitats: Wandering through the Newfoundland pony pasture in Cupids

CBC News is deepening its commitment to climate change coverage with a special ongoing series, called "Our Changing Planet," that explores the challenges our environment is facing and the solutions needed to make a difference for future generations.

The Newfoundland pony was once a common sight.

You would see them wandering in meadows, yards and even towns. They hauled kelp, carried wood, plowed fields and could be seen all over the island. It's a distinctive-looking pony — a short and sturdy breed with a thick mane specifically bred to withstand Newfoundland and Labrador's wind and cold temperatures.

Kevin Dawson of Cupids, N.L., has owned Newfoundland ponies his whole life and is a huge fan.

"Well, my father had them before me, but I've had them since I was a little boy. I currently own Rhonda of the Avalon and Klondike Lady. They're good, hard workers and friendly with kids."

Dawson can remember when ponies roamed freely in the Bay Roberts and Mad Rock area.

"Oh, there used to be large herds. You could feel the ground shake when they started to gallop. There might be a herd of 50 or 60," he said.

Dawson said the ponies started disappearing when towns and communities enacted anti-roaming laws.

"Well, many people were poor and didn't have the land, so folks had to sell when they brought in these laws. ATVs and bikes changed things too. Suddenly, you didn't need a pony to work the ground."

The Newfoundland pony is listed as a critically endangered species; organizations like the Newfoundland Pony Society and N.L. Pony Pals are working hard to bring the breed back by raising awareness and developing a park.

Besides being a symbol of Newfoundland and Labrador, Dawson said, the pony also contributes positively to the environment.

"Ponies are excellent for grasslands, meadows and pasture. They eat the grass. If grass just grows and is dry, this environment is a fire hazard. These creatures do a lot."

