Habitats: Paddling through urban wetlands

Our planet is changing. So is our journalism. This story is part of a CBC News initiative entitled "Our Changing Planet" to show and explain the effects of climate change. Keep up with the latest news on our Climate and Environment page.

Urban wetlands in Newfoundland add so much.

They act as sponges, storing rainwater and providing a natural way to prevent floods.

Wetlands also remove pollutants from water, with vegetation like cattails capturing nitrogen and phosphorus that can lead to algae blooms.

Wetlands also improve air quality.

Finally, urban wetlands are playgrounds for us — they provide green space, a little oasis among rows of houses.

Yet these unique habitats are under threat.

"Newfoundland does seem like it's rich in wetlands, but we see the loss in these habitats every day," said Laura King, a biologist and president of Nature N.L. "Modern technologies let us drain marshes and build on them. Mundy Pond was an enormous wetland complex once. Now only a small portion is left."

Development is one of the biggest threats, but there are others.

"Litter is a big problem. Litter gets blown in all the time, and if we don't remove it, it breaks down into microplastics that the ducks and wildlife will consume," King said.

While there are threats, King focuses on the positive.

"I'd like to encourage people to get out and enjoy wetlands. Paddling is self-propelled, so I think it's an awesome way to see these incredible spaces," she said. "I'd also encourage people to look into the work that Nature N.L. is doing and think about why building on a bog or a fen is a bad idea. There are actions we can take to prevent wetlands from being misused."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador