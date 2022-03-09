Habitats: Meet the scientists tracking Newfoundland bats

Welcome to Habitats, a new CBC N.L. series exploring how different physical landscapes in Newfoundland and Labrador are changing, evolving — and even disappearing.

Hosted by Andie Bulman and shot and edited by Rodrigo Íñiguez, Habitats delves into why certain spaces need special protections, and how people can interact with the wild responsibly.

In this first episode, we meet researchers who are tagging bats that have been decimated by white nose syndrome.

In the coming weeks and months, we'll also learn how best to enjoy and protect urban wetlands, and how small farms and craftspeople work with the ecosystem in the Codroy Valley to ensure food security. Habitats examines how climate change affects gannets and describes how "ghost gear" harms sea mammals. We meet critically endangered ponies, and we'll visit the Limestone Barrens and find out what makes this particular landscape so unique.

Habitats is still shooting, and we're very interested in research pertaining to habitat restoration, so please get in touch.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador