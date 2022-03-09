Habitats: Meet the scientists tracking Newfoundland bats
New series examines changing N.L. landscapes
Welcome to Habitats, a new CBC N.L. series exploring how different physical landscapes in Newfoundland and Labrador are changing, evolving — and even disappearing.
Hosted by Andie Bulman and shot and edited by Rodrigo Íñiguez, Habitats delves into why certain spaces need special protections, and how people can interact with the wild responsibly.
In this first episode, we meet researchers who are tagging bats that have been decimated by white nose syndrome.
In the coming weeks and months, we'll also learn how best to enjoy and protect urban wetlands, and how small farms and craftspeople work with the ecosystem in the Codroy Valley to ensure food security. Habitats examines how climate change affects gannets and describes how "ghost gear" harms sea mammals. We meet critically endangered ponies, and we'll visit the Limestone Barrens and find out what makes this particular landscape so unique.
Habitats is still shooting, and we're very interested in research pertaining to habitat restoration, so please get in touch.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?