Habitats: Exploring the limestone barrens near Flowers Cove

Luise Hermanutz, a retired biology professor and plant ecologist, has been studying, researching and visiting the limestone barrens on the Northern Peninsula for a long time.

"This area is extraordinary," he said. "There's limestone underlying large swaths of the Northern Peninsula, but most of it is forested. There are only about six kilometres of barrens here."

The rocky limestone barrens near Flowers Cove were once part of a tropical sea. Now the area is a hot spot of biodiversity, said Hermanutz.

The Long's braya, in particular, is a fascinating flowering plant species endemic to the Northern Peninsula.

In the mid-summer months, it's adorned with small, white, symmetrical petals and long, thin leaves. This small windy strip of land is the only place you can see it.

"People might think, 'Who cares about this little plant?' but it's adapted to these incredibly harsh conditions," Hermanutz said.

"I think of it as being a true Newfoundlander."

The limestone barrens near Flowers Cove have been damaged by quarrying and ATVs, but the area has been restored and is now protected.

The rare species are still at risk and face challenges of a biological nature instead.

"Non-native diamondback moths are impacting the seeds and leaves of the brayas, so we monitor that activity in the summer months," said Hermanutz.

Dulcie House, the recovery program manager, said the community of Flowers Cove takes special pride in its rare species and limestone barrens.

"We've had plenty of groups come alongside and volunteer their resources to help us get the message out," she said. "Eco-tourism plays a big part too. We've had tours come from all over the world. We're proud of our rare species and this rare habitat, and I think we feel a shared sense of responsibility to protect the barrens."

