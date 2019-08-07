Skip to Main Content
H&M to open in Avalon Mall in St. John's next year
Nfld. & Labrador·New

The retail fashion giant said the store at the Avalon Mall will be its first in the province and will employ about 25 people.

Swedish retailer continues expansion in Canadian market

CBC News ·
H&M plans to employ about 25 people at its Avalon Mall location. (CBC News)

St. John's fashion game is about to get a big boost, with H&M planning to open a store in the Avalon Mall next year.

And we're not talking about the local paving company.

The Swedish retail clothing giant announced Wednesday it was opening a store in the mall in 2020 — its first in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The news comes as the Avalon Mall is under a major reconstruction and expansion, which includes the introduction of a Rec Room location and a larger Winners and HomeSense store.

"We have been waiting for a great location in Newfoundland and Labrador and are very happy to have finally found one," H&M said in a statement Wednesday.

The St. John's store is part of the Swedish retail giant's continued expansion across Canada. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The Avalon Mall store is part of a continued expansion into the Canadian market and will employ about 25 people, a news release read.

H&M is one of the largest clothing retailers in the world and opened its first store in Canada in 2004. There are now 86 stores across the country.

The stores sell clothes for men, women and children.

