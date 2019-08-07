H&M to open in Avalon Mall in St. John's next year
Swedish retailer continues expansion in Canadian market
St. John's fashion game is about to get a big boost, with H&M planning to open a store in the Avalon Mall next year.
And we're not talking about the local paving company.
So glad St. John’s finally has an H&M <a href="https://t.co/yayVz4zuBS">pic.twitter.com/yayVz4zuBS</a>—@baileywhite
The Swedish retail clothing giant announced Wednesday it was opening a store in the mall in 2020 — its first in Newfoundland and Labrador.
The news comes as the Avalon Mall is under a major reconstruction and expansion, which includes the introduction of a Rec Room location and a larger Winners and HomeSense store.
"We have been waiting for a great location in Newfoundland and Labrador and are very happy to have finally found one," H&M said in a statement Wednesday.
The Avalon Mall store is part of a continued expansion into the Canadian market and will employ about 25 people, a news release read.
H&M is one of the largest clothing retailers in the world and opened its first store in Canada in 2004. There are now 86 stores across the country.
The stores sell clothes for men, women and children.
