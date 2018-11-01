'Just for Gussie': Nain tournament pays tribute to teen who died of TB

A ball hockey tournament in memory of a teenage player who died of tuberculosis earlier this year will give his community a much-needed chance to grieve, says the coach organizing the event.

"His passing affected a lot of people here in Nain, and I wanted to honour his memory," William Flowers, Gussie Bennett's former minor hockey coach, told Labrador Morning on Wednesday.

Bennett, who was 14, died in St. John's in March, just two days after he went to the clinic in Nain with tuberculosis-related symptoms.

His death was a shock for the entire community, especially the young people he played with, Flowers said.

"Having this tournament is going to bring some closure to the kids that need closure, that never said goodbye to Gussie because they never had the chance," he said.

'This would have been his year'

Bennett was a fixture at the local hockey arena, where Flowers coaches all the minor programs.

As a goaltender, he didn't play only with his own team, Flowers said. Because goalies are often in short supply, Bennett would volunteer with the other divisions when he was needed, including for teams with younger kids.

Gussie would be there to help me pick up all those pucks, just do little things like that. It meant a lot to me. - William Flowers

"He was always at the arena, and he always wanted to play hockey," he said.

He would also come by just to help out— for example, to help Flowers clean up after a long day of coaching.

"Gussie would be there to help me pick up all those pucks, just do little things like that," he said.

"It meant a lot to me."

The teenager's constant presence at the arena meant his death affected the entire hockey community in Nain, he said. It was a shock for the adults who were often at the arena with their own kids to go from noticing how reliable Bennett had become in goal, to noticing that he was suddenly gone.

Gussie Bennett's death was hard on everybody in Nain, a northern Labrador community of about 1,100, his coach says. (Submitted by Draper Hollett)

"Even the adults noticed that he'd gotten so good, you know?" Flowers said. "This would have been his year."

Focus is fun, not competition

Flowers hopes the ball hockey tournament, which is planned for the weekend of Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, will be a chance for the community to come together for a fun activity after the shock of Bennett's death and the worries about tuberculosis that followed.

Bennett's family is supportive of the tournament, he said, and several of them are on the fundraising committee.

"They were very excited and are looking forward to the tournament," he said.

"It's going to bring a lot of joy. It's going to be a celebration of Gussie's life."

Children and young people in the community have already organized six different teams for the co-ed tournament, which will have one division for children aged four to 12 and another for those 13 and older.

It's going to be good to see everybody all together you know, just for Gussie. - William Flowers

"There's a lot of buzz around the school," Flowers said.

"A lot of young kids can't wait to play."

Teams from other communities are also invited to sign up for the tournament, he said, and the focus is less on competition and more on fun — and on Bennett.

"It's going to be very emotional. I'm going to be really happy that everybody's there to celebrate Gussie's life, going to be happy to see his family there, and it's going to be good to see everybody all together you know, just for Gussie," Flowers said.

"Just to say one last goodbye."

With files from Labrador Morning

