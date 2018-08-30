Team Gushue lands new sponsor for 2022 Winter Olympics quest

Team Gushue has a new sponsor to help them in their drive to represent Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 2006 gold medallists and reigning Tim Hortons Brier champions have agreed to a new sponsorship agreement with courier company, Purolator.

The four-year agreement will fund the team's expenses and travel while they train to try to become this country's representatives at the next Winter Olympics in Beijing.

"This commitment allows us to put a plan in place, lets us know what events we can play … It takes a lot of stress off us and really allows us to go for it knowing we have that commitment behind us," said Gushue at the sponsorship announcement Thursday morning in St. John's.

Team Gushue will help promote Purolator

In return, Team Gushue will help promote Purolator for the next four years and will work with the company to expand its Tackle Hunger initiative in Atlantic Canada. Tackle Hunger has delivered 18 million meals to food banks across Canada since its inception in 2003.

"It was something that I wanted to be a part of, and to have that opportunity as a father to get my kids involved in something like that and to give back to the community was something I wanted to take part in," said Gushue.

Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant and Geoff Walker (l-r) pose with the Brier Tankard after defeating Alberta 6-4 to win the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier in March. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Purolator is also glad to have Team Gushue aboard.

"We are looking to make a more sizeable impact and love the excitement that comes from Brad and his team to help shape that in St. John's," said Ramsey Mansour, Purolator's vice-president of corporate strategy and marketing.

