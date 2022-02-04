Gander's Gushue Girls are ready to see Team Canada go for Gold

The 'Gushue Girls' are a group of curling fans from Gander, known for cheering on Team Gushue with their bright pink shirts. From left: Jeanne Collins, Alice McCarthy, Lorna O'Reilly, Betty Hansen, Cindy May and Nancy Dawe (Submitted by Jeanne Collins)

Sports fans across Newfoundland and Labrador are ready to see Team Gushue hit the Olympic curling rink in just a few days time. Most will have their red and white clothes ready, but for seven women from Gander, they'll be wearing their lucky pink shirts.

The group of Jeanne Collins, Alice McCarthy, Lorna O'Reilly, Betty Hansen, Cindy May and Nancy Dawe make up the 'Gushue Girls'. The women have been curlers for years, and have been in the stands to see some of the team's biggest curling moments.

They've also become famous for their wardrobe, wearing bright pink shirts that spell out skip Brad Gushue's last name in the stands.

"We actually became the Gushue girls back at the Ottawa Brier in 2016," Collins told CBC News last week. "It just turned out that six of us were going to go to the Brier, and we thought 'Oh, wouldn't this be fun to get these shirts made?' Which we did."

The shirts quickly had the group highlighted on national television during one of the matches that week. It's also where the Gushue girls name began, Collins said, when they were called out by TSN's Vic Rauter.

The Gushue Girls at the 2017 Tim Hortons Brier in St. John's. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press/File)

The seven have since become a tight knit group of friends and curling fans over the years. They even often refer to each other by the letter they wear — for example, Collins is called "G" and May goes by "U2".

"One of the girls got sick unfortunately, and when we got to Ottawa, we had no E," Collins said. "So throughout the games in Ottawa, people would come up to us and say 'Please! Please! Can we be your E!?"

'We're very confident'

Moving from the Brier to the largest stage in sports, Collins said it's exciting to see a team from Newfoundland and Labrador at the Olympics.

"We're very confident. We're a very small province with a very big men's curling team," she said. "On any given day, they can beat all the teams at that Olympics."

The Beijing Games are the second Olympic berth for Gushue, third Mark Nichols and alternate Mark Kennedy, who all have Olympic Gold medals to their name. Gushue and Nichols were part of the N.L. team that won Gold in 2006 in Torino.

Team second Brett Gallant and lead Geoff Walker will make their Olympic debut when the team hits the ice on Feb. 9.

Team Gushue will represent Canada in Curling at the Beijing Olympics Games. From left: Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant, Geoff Walker, Mark Kennedy. (Team Gushue/Twitter)

Collins remembers watching the 2006 final with the other Gushue Girls, along with the energy and nerves that came in the final. She was even in the stands for Olympic qualifiers in Halifax the year prior.

These Olympics will likely look much different for the team, as COVID-19 will keep the curling arena relatively empty. Gushue says it will be a different experience, but knows family and friends will have his back.

"I think we're going to miss having our supporters over there, being able to look up in the stands and see them cheering us on and supporting us," Gushue said in a press conference before leaving for Beijing.

But wherever fans are watching from, Collins knows the team will have an entire country supporting them.

"The support that this team has is amazing, and it's the same right across the country," she said. "Even when we go to Briers away, people will sheepishly say 'Well we're from Northern Ontario, but we're really rooting for Gushue."