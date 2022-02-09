They can't be in Beijing, but the unofficial members of Team Gushue are cheering with pride from home

From left: Hayley, Krista and Marissa Gushue can't be with their dad, Team Canada skip Brad Gushue, at the Olympics due to COVID-19, but are making the most of it from their home in St. John's. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The crowds may have been quiet at the 'Ice Cube' curling arena in Beijing during Team Canada's first match against Denmark, but the energy from the Gushue home in St. John's could likely be felt more than 10,000 kilometres away.

While COVID-19 has kept the Gushue family from travelling to Beijing for the Olympics, Krista, Hayley and Marissa Gushue are making the best out of the situation by decorating their home with some Olympic flare and making watch parties a family affair.

"We're going to be watching some of the games with our nans and pops and our cousins and aunts and uncles," Hayley, 14, told CBC News Wednesday.

The family was able to celebrate a win on the first day of curling competition, with Team Gushue defeating Denmark 10-5 in eight ends. Following the win, the family was able to touch base with Gushue — who was enjoying a celebratory ice cream, according to Marissa.

"He said he felt pretty good, especially for the first game," Krista, Gushue's wife, said. "Trying to figure out the ice and the rocks took a little bit, but he definitely said in the second half they felt more solid and confident."

Hayley said she was strangely calm during the first match, but her and her mom have very different approaches to watching him curl.

"She's usually more calming than I am," Krista said. "I'm usually pacing and hiding in the bathroom. The garage, I hid there in the trials. But yeah, Hayley seems to be the calming influence."

The match was Brad Gushue's first at the Olympics since the 2006 final, which happened before his two children were even born. 10-year-old Marissa said it was an exciting experience to see her dad on the Olympic stage, especially since both her and her sister are curlers as well.

If you can’t go to the Olympics, what’s the next best thing? You bring the Olympics to you! Great job Krista, Hayley & Marissa Gushue! Go 🇨🇦 Go! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TeamCanada?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TeamCanada</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Beijing2022?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Beijing2022</a> <a href="https://t.co/H5X4hFNZI5">pic.twitter.com/H5X4hFNZI5</a> —@TeamGushue

"It was really cool," Marissa said. "Back a couple of years ago, I barely understood curling so I would never really watch it too much."

Krista remembers being in the stands for the final in 2006, and remembers the surreal experience that came with being at the Olympics. She said it's disappointing that their kids can't be in the stands, but glad they're able to experience the games.

Members of the Gushue family were able to get together to watch Team Canada's first match against Denmark. (Submitted by Krista Gushue)

"That was always kind of the push I think for Brad, to try and go to the Olympics," she said.

"Our kids have gotten older, Hayley's 14 and Marissa is 10. They understand the game, they watch the game. So not to get to be able to get them to experience the Olympics and to fully get that full experience…that is what we were kind of hoping to experience."

But the family is taking it in stride, and are ready to watch with bated breath — no matter what time the matches begin.

Canada's next match is Thursday morning at 2:35 a.m. NT against Norway.

We're gonna wake up, and we're gonna watch the whole thing," Hayley said. "I want to watch every single game. I wasn't alive during the [2006 Games], so I want to try and experience it at home."