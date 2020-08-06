Reports of early morning gunshots at 2 locations in St. John's

There was a heavy police presence on Cowperthwaite Court in central St. John's early Thursday morning, after residents said they heard gunshots around 5 a.m.

An hour earlier, residents on Spencer Street heard shots, too. According to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, nobody was injured in that shooting.

Residents in both locations said they heard four or five gunshots that woke them from their sleep.

Police began winding down at the scene around 9:30 a.m. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

The police have not yet provided an update on the incident at Cowperthwaite Court. It's not known if anyone was injured.

The two locations are about two kilometres apart.

While there were no police officers at Spencer Street as of 8:30 a.m., there were more than a dozen officers at the area known locally as the Courts — Cowperthwaite Court, Keegan Court and Stabb Court.

A police dog was on scene around 9 a.m., as officers began leaving.

