Skip to Main Content
Man shot while hunting in Botwood, say RCMP
Nfld. & Labrador

Man shot while hunting in Botwood, say RCMP

Police say the man is being treated for his injuries after being shot by another man while the two were hunting near Green Valley Farms.

Police say man is being treated for his injuries after being shot by another man

CBC News ·
Police are investigating after a man shot another man while the pair were hunting in Botwood. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

A man was shot by another man on Tuesday while the two were hunting near Green Valley Farms in Botwood, say police.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP said in a news release on Thursday that it received a call around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday about the incident.

Police say the injured man was taken to hospital in Grand Falls-Windsor and is being treated for injuries caused by a gunshot wound. 

Police provided no other details other than to say the investigation is ongoing.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories