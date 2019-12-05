Man shot while hunting in Botwood, say RCMP

A man was shot by another man on Tuesday while the two were hunting near Green Valley Farms in Botwood, say police.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP said in a news release on Thursday that it received a call around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday about the incident.

Police say the injured man was taken to hospital in Grand Falls-Windsor and is being treated for injuries caused by a gunshot wound.

Police provided no other details other than to say the investigation is ongoing.

