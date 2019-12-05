Man shot while hunting in Botwood, say RCMP
Police say the man is being treated for his injuries after being shot by another man while the two were hunting near Green Valley Farms.
A man was shot by another man on Tuesday while the two were hunting near Green Valley Farms in Botwood, say police.
Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP said in a news release on Thursday that it received a call around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday about the incident.
Police say the injured man was taken to hospital in Grand Falls-Windsor and is being treated for injuries caused by a gunshot wound.
Police provided no other details other than to say the investigation is ongoing.