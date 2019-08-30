4 guns stolen from seasonal home outside Colinet

Police are looking for information about a break-in at a home that saw several firearms and rounds of shotgun ammunition stolen.

On Tuesday, RCMP were called about the break-in at a seasonal residence in a remote area on Route 81, about five kilometres north of Colinet.

The owner reported a number of items missing, including four guns. The full list of stolen items:

Camouflage Remington pump action shotgun.

Camouflage Mossberg pump action shotgun.

Bruno Model 5 .22-calibre rifle with a wooden stock.

Lee-Enfield .303 Calibre Rifle.

Camouflage ammunition belt containing shotgun rounds.

Red Honda Inverter EU2000.

Yellow Dewalt outdoor radio.

Police said the cabin is used often at this time of year and that the owners had been away for just a few days. It was when they returned that they discovered the thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitbourne RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.

