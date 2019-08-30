4 guns stolen from seasonal home outside Colinet
Police are looking for information about a break-in at a home that saw several firearms and rounds of shotgun ammunition stolen.
Belt containing shotgun rounds also stolen, RCMP say
Police are looking for information about a break-in at a home that saw several firearms and rounds of shotgun ammunition stolen.
On Tuesday, RCMP were called about the break-in at a seasonal residence in a remote area on Route 81, about five kilometres north of Colinet.
The owner reported a number of items missing, including four guns. The full list of stolen items:
- Camouflage Remington pump action shotgun.
- Camouflage Mossberg pump action shotgun.
- Bruno Model 5 .22-calibre rifle with a wooden stock.
- Lee-Enfield .303 Calibre Rifle.
- Camouflage ammunition belt containing shotgun rounds.
- Red Honda Inverter EU2000.
- Yellow Dewalt outdoor radio.
Police said the cabin is used often at this time of year and that the owners had been away for just a few days. It was when they returned that they discovered the thefts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitbourne RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.