Feds promise $3.6M more to prevent gun crime in N.L.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Chief Pat Roche speaks at a news conference Friday, May 26. Behind him stands provincial Justice Minister John Hogan. (Mike Simms/CBC)

The federal government on Friday promised money to Newfoundland and Labrador to help stop gun crime and gang violence.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek, speaking at the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's headquarters in St. John's, said the Canadian government will spend $3.57 million over five years on programs that target guns and gangs.

There were few specifics at Friday's announcement. RNC Chief Pat Roche said guns are being brought into the province by "any means possible," and the money promised Friday by the federal government will help provide the resources to to curtail them.

"Some are manufactured here," he said, adding the RNC broke up an organization last year that was manufacturing guns with 3D printers. "The funds certainly would … go to our resources, both of our agencies to work together, to combat that, to cut down on that, and for investigative purposes."

Prevention key, says justice minister

The money comes from $390 million in funding announced by the federal government on May 8, building on a 2017 initiative called Take Action Against Gun and Gang Violence. Provincial Justice Minister John Hogan, who spoke at Friday's announcement, said there's still some planning to be done on how the money will be spent but prevention of crime — rather than dealing with its fallout — is key.

"If you can prevent it, it's never going to happen, so it's probably the utmost importance," I would say.

"We'll work with the RNC, the RCMP and community organizations as well to see what needs they have and where they fit into this whole grand scheme of things because we talk about this all the time," he said.

"We want to get to these things earlier, because this is the end result of stuff that's not dealt with, the social determinants. We talk about it in health, we talk about it in crime, we talk about it in society.… This funding will certainly be looked at about how we can deal with it sooner rather than later."

