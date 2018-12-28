Gunshot in Goulds sends teen to hospital — youth, 15, facing multiple charges

An 18-year-old is in hospital in stable condition following a report of gunfire inside a St. John's home. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

An 18-year-old is in hospital after gunfire on Petty Harbour Road in St. John's.

A statement from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says that shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday morning, officers responded to a report of gunfire in a home in the Goulds neighbourhood of the city, where they found an 18-year-old with non-life threatening injuries from the shots.

Multiple charges for 15-year-old

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, say police.

A 15-year-old was arrested and has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, discharging a firearm with intent and multiple weapons-related offences.

The statement says police are also pursuing leads on other suspects. The statement says the suspects and the victim are known to each other, and adds the shooting doesn't appear to be random.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador