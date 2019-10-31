RNC seize 2 weapons, arrest man during traffic stop

A 35-year-old man is facing a string of charges after police found a gun, a Taser and ammunition in a vehicle Wednesday night.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officers pulled the vehicle over near Mundy Pond Road around 10 p.m.

That's when they found the weapons.

Police say the man is prohibited from possessing weapons.

He's also accused of tampering with the serial number on one of the weapons.

There are 10 charges in total, including two for possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two for violating the order prohibiting him from having weapons and possession of a weapon obtained by commission of an offence.

He's due in court Thursday morning.

