'Almost like third world people': Gull Island man left without working septic

Edwin Doyle's septic problems are stopping him from using his toilet, shower, and washer for up to five days at a time. (Cecil Hare/CBC)

A Gull Island man says he's frustrated about having to leave his home to wash clothes, shower, and use the bathroom because of an issue beyond his control.

Edwin Doyle says his septic system is being affected by a nearby brook.

"If I went in now and turned on my shower, tried to get a shower, in about two minutes I'd be standing in waste water coming back up my shower. That has happened several times, and I'm thinking, enough is enough," he said.

The problem has to do with a blockage of mud, weeds, and debris creating a natural dam in the brook, he said. Instead of running into the ocean, water from the brook is seeping into the soil – which is affecting the septic system that Doyle had installed underground 250 feet away. He's reached out to multiple government contacts to try and have his problem solved – but so far, he said he's been left in the dark.

This has been going on now for seven years or more. - Edwin Doyle

That high water table caused by the dam is creating serious problems in Doyle's day-to-day life.

"Because the water keeps coming this way, my septic tank is constantly filled with water. Can't use it maybe four to five days of the week. I gotta wait for the water table to drop a bit so I can use my toilet, so I can use my shower, and so I can use my washer," he explained.

The water table has elevated drastically in the area around Doyle's house. (Edwin Doyle)

Doyle said he replaced his entire septic system, hoping that it may yield a solution.

"It never solved one thing, because the water table next to my house, and the septic tank, is too high," he said.

Something was done - but it didn't work

Earlier this summer, workers came to Gull Island on behalf of of the Department of Transportation and Works to dredge up the brook and help solve Doyle's problem.

According to him, though, they dug in the wrong spot. His septic still doesn't work properly.

"I even said to the gentleman that was doing it, 'the problem's up here.' And he even admitted to me, 'the problem's up there.' He could see it. But because the government told him to do it down there, they spent almost a week down there, downstream. Never fixed my problem at all," said Doyle.

"He agreed with me, but his contract was down there. It's all he could do."

Government is slow to answer the call: Doyle

Doyle said he's been reaching out to a few different provincial sources for help.

"It's been a fight from the very first thing," he said.

"I even, way back, seven years ago, had a petition for a mile around here. Brought it in to the Progressive Conservative government. I never even got a reply from them. They never said yes, no, maybe, nothing. I never heard a thing."

The drain in Doyle's shower after wastewater bubbles up through his septic system. (Edwin Doyle)

The Liberal government has not been keen to help him either, according to his accounts.

"I, myself and the wife, have been phoning our premier. And our premier's message, from the premier's secretary I guess, is [that] he doesn't talk to people usually. I'm thinking well, we voted these people in. What are they there for?"

The experience has left him disillusioned with the state of provincial politics.

"I thought that's why we voted in governments. To be there, when they help you," he said.

Help was provided: province

In a statement sent to CBC News, a spokesperson for Transportation and Works said the department "has provided assistance to help Mr. Doyle with the issues on his property."

Edwin Doyle examines the clogged brook which is causing his septic system to work improperly. (Cecil Hare/CBC)

"Earlier this summer, a contractor dredged the stream downstream of his property to help increase the flow of water away from Mr. Doyle's property. The department also checks nearby culverts to ensure water flow is not obstructed," the statement continued.

And the province said further dredging could have unintended consequences.

"That could change the water table, dry out wetlands upstream, and create issues for other property owners and properties with wells."

The statement goes on to suggest that Doyle raise the septic system above the water table using a lift station – which he would have to pay for.

"It's almost like third world people, having to live like this," Doyle said. "I don't see how they expect us to live like that."