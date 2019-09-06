Can we please get rid of this nonsense concept that is a 'guilty pleasure'?

This summer, I was talking to a friend about a book series I had read.

It was by Nora Roberts.

For anyone who doesn't know, Nora Roberts is an American author with more than 200 titles to her name (or under a pseudonym). Mainly, she's known for writing romance.

Sometimes, a gal is in the mood for a light, maybe even slightly ridiculous, read — so that's just what I decided to do.

It seems like a waste of one's limited emotional energy to feel guilt over a movie, a book, or even a coffee, for crying out loud.

I grabbed one of her trilogies from the library, slightly embarrassed to be taking out books with the tattle-tale "Romance" tag stickers — with a red heart and all — on their spines.

Because I am addicted, I updated my Goodreads account, showing I was currently reading the first of those three books (and in the span of a long weekend I had actually finished all three).

When I came back to work, my pal asked me about my foray into a Nora Roberts romance — not totally off-brand for me, but enough that when she saw my Goodreads update, she was curious.

Turns out, we're both casual romance readers.

As are, actually, lots of people.

Leave the guilt at the door

When I talk to the women who work at the library about my being embarrassed checking out romance novels, they say it's pretty common, and something they hear frequently.

But what's even more common is people opting to borrow those kinds of titles from the elibrary, so they don't have to show their faces while they do so.

This is actually nonsense, as far as I'm concerned, and I've been stewing on it a lot lately.

It falls solidly under the umbrella of a phrase I hate: guilty pleasure.

Why on earth should people feel guilty for liking innocuous things?

If the things people like are, say, gingivitis and fascism, then we have a problem. That's only acceptable for maybe a dentist who is also a history buff.

In a world where people have elevated complaining about a lack of free time into practically an Olympics of whining — I really think we should limit the space we give to people who just want to condescend and belittle you for the things you happen to enjoy.

Just because I sometimes read Nora Roberts doesn't mean I don't read anything else; and even if I did read solely romance, who on earth could that possibly affect?

Unpopular opinions

Here is a list of some things that people might be embarrassed to admit they enjoy, which I am publicly stating I like, so you don't have to.

Nora Roberts. Obviously. And you know what? She's better than Nicholas Sparks. Isn't it funny how male author Nicholas Sparks is way more mainstream and acceptable, with plenty of his novels turned into multi-million-dollar grossing films, while female author Nora Roberts is considered by many to be smut? Not actually funny, but painfully predictable, and points to what I see as a huge problem in the publishing industry in general. I'll save that rant for a later column. That's why Roberts wrote an extensive series of mystery/romance books under the pseudonym J.D. Robb — to have the chance to pen titles without tacking on the Roberts name.

Nicholas Sparks penned The Notebook, which was turned into a hit movie starring Canadian actors Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling. (New Line Cinema)

Nickelback is actually pretty good. Some of their songs aren't great, but plenty of them are fine. Why do people get such a hate on for Nickelback? You know you can just … not listen to them, right? Their cover of Saturday Night's Alright, when that played in the opening of Hockey Night in Canada, is wicked good.

Ice dancing, and figure skating in general. File this under my pet peeve of the concept of "girly sports." I had to be up at 4:00 the next morning for work, but I stayed up late to watch Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue's gold-medal winning free skate. I wept. I'm convinced only a cold, unfeeling, colour-beige-of-a-human-being could watch that and not be enthralled. I still can't watch the full thing in one sitting without crying a little bit. I rewatched it while writing this column, and just quietly shed a tear at my desk.

Justin Bieber's music. And also, all of you people who hated him when he was a child singer are deranged. He was a child. A teenager. And the most hated musician on Earth. That is shameful. No wonder he's struggled.

Pumpkin spice. Not really a fan of the Starbucks lattes, which are the source of much ridicule, but in every other way, pumpkin spice is tasty as heck. Let some delicious joy into your lives, people. And if you don't like those lattes, then again, just … don't drink them.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thingsweshouldcancel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thingsweshouldcancel</a> judging people about harmless things that make them happy. ie - if you don’t like pumpkin spice lattes then just... don’t order one? —@safiyajn

Next time you make fun of pumpkin spice, YA novels, or boy bands ask yourself if the thing is bad or if patriarchal culture is bad for hating everything young, happy women like. —@copcar97

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. I had a friend in high school who loved wrestling, so I ended up — you guessed it — watching a lot of wrestling on TV. I didn't care for it, with one exception: The Rock. And now that Dwayne Johnson is one of Hollywood's highest-paid actors, I am nothing but enthusiastic. Have you not seen the new Jumanji? I really thought I would hate this remake because the original is still so, so good, but that movie is hilarious. I haven't seen him in the most recent Fast & Furious movie franchise, but I bet he's great, and you cannot convince me otherwise.

Rom coms. You know what I watched recently and loved, in all its cheesy glory? Falling Inn Love on Netflix. It was, of course, predictable, light-hearted and corny, but sometimes that's what one wants in their life. Personally, I have a hard time watching some of the Hallmark romance Christmas movies, because they're a bit too much for me, but I respect those who do enjoy them and advocate for them.

Actor Dwayne Johnson, left, and Auli'i Cravalho. Johnson voiced Maui in the animated film Moana, which was very good. (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/Associated Press)

Let people live

The concept of a "guilty pleasure" irks me.

I really think people are already made to feel enough guilt for so many things, and it seems like a waste of one's limited emotional energy to feel guilt over a movie, a book, or even a coffee, for crying out loud.

And it baffles me why anyone else would use up their also limited time and emotional energy to criticize someone else's preferences from afar.

So, if you feel the need to scoff at someone's choice of book because it's perceived as low-brow, or cheesy, or not intellectual, maybe withhold judgment.

Just like what you like. Own it.

As Taylor Swift (a non-guilty pleasure — I like her music and you are free to feel whatever way you want about it) would say, Shake It Off, folks.

