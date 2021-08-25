City of St. John's, Newfoundland Growlers reach lease agreement for Mile One Centre

The City of St. John's announced Wednesday that it has reached a lease agreement that will see the Newfoundland Growlers take to the ice at Mile One Centre this season.

In a news release, the city said St. John's Sports and Entertainment and the Growlers reached a three-year agreement Tuesday.

"I want to thank the Growlers organization for reaching a mutually agreeable lease and look forward to the return of hockey at our facility this year," said Coun. Jamie Korab, chair of St. John's Sports and Entertainment.

No details on city subsidies for the stadium were included in the city's release.

The release said the team is preparing for the upcoming hockey season with ticket sales to begin shortly.

"Over the past three years the Growlers have developed a passionate fanbase … We owe it to our fans and partners to continue to operate out of Mile One Centre for the next three seasons," said Glenn Stanford, president of Deacon Sports and Entertainment.

With the new lease agreement, Newfoundland Growlers will be back on the ice at Mile One Centre after losing last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Newfoundland Growlers/Twitter)

In 2019, the city announced it had reached a 10-year lease agreement in principle with the Growlers, as well as the St. John's Edge basketball team.

However, Korab said it was never signed by the ownership groups.

Deacon Sports and Entertainment, led by Dean MacDonald, also publicly expressed interest in buying Mile One Centre from the city on several occasions in recent years, including releasing renderings of a planned expansion for the stadium.

The city said it will hold a press conference with more details on the agreement Wednesday, while Deacon Sports and Entertainment said in a release that it will meet with the media "in the coming weeks to demonstrate our long-term commitment and further investment in professional sports teams and facilities in the region."

