Growlers sign first player in franchise history, and he's a local

Things are off to a good start for hockey fans across the province who have been wondering whether or not the ECHL's newest club would be filling the roster with local talent, as seen with the now defunct St. John's Fog Devils.

The Newfoundland Growlers have signed St. John's native Marcus Power to a one-year contract, making him the first player to be added to the team.

Former NHL veteran Ryane Clowe of Fermeuse was named head coach July 3.

Power skated with the University of Prince Edward Island last year, registering 17 goals and 12 assists for a total of 29 points in 30 games.

Power skated in 30 games last season with the University of Prince Edward Island. (Submitted by Ken O'Leary)

The talented centre found success in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before that.

From 2010 to 2014 Power geared up for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies, where he totalled 65 goals and 146 assists for 211 points in 231 contests.

He established a career high of 109 points with the Huskies during the 2013-14 campaign.

The first game for the Newfoundland Growlers will be Oct. 12 when they face off against the Florida Everblades at Mile One Centre.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador