The Growlers' road back to the Kelly Cup begins Friday night at Mile One

"The wait is over!" yelled Chris Ballard, the Newfoundland Growlers' play-by-play broadcaster, into his headset as the rookie ECHL club poured over the bench and onto home ice at Mile One Centre in June to hoist its first Kelly Cup.

Now, the wait is over for the Growlers' title defence, with the first battle against a hungry Reading Royals at Mile One Centre on Friday night.

In its first year of competition the expansion Growlers team took the league by storm on way to bringing home the title.

The club will have its work cut out for it this season, though, with a target on its back as defending champions, Ballard told CBC Radio's On The Go.

However, with 10 returning players and a crop of new rookies, Ballard said the season ahead is shaping up to be as much fun, if not more, as last year.

Chris Ballard, play-by-play announcer for the Newfoundland Growlers, says the team has a target on its back this season as defending champs. (Submitted by Newfoundland Growlers)

"Ticket sales have been steady, certainly. We're looking forward to getting a few more butts in the seats for this opening weekend," he said.

Long-term deal

In late September the Growlers reached a deal with the City of St. John's to play hockey out of the city's largest barn for the next 10 years after rumours swirled that the team may be leaving the province.

The Newfoundland Growlers celebrate after taking Game 2 in the Kelly Cup final in late May. (Newfoundland Growlers/Facebook)

But with the new deal inked, Ballard said, it's a good time for fans to invest in the team.

"Now under local ownership, and an unprecedented lease signed, people can start coming on down and not have to worry about the team going, the team moving or any kind of hoopla in the media," he said.

"Now you can just get excited about the hockey and the guys coming through here."

Fans attending Friday night's home opener will see the Growlers raise their 2018-19 championship banner into the rafters.

