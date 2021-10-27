City of St. John's suspends Growlers home games, investigating allegations against ownership staff

The City of St. John's has suspended the Newfoundland Growlers from playing in the arena following allegations of 'disrespectful workplace conduct' by the team's ownership group. (Jen White/CBC)

The City of St. John's is suspending Newfoundland Growlers home games at Mile One Centre while it investigates allegations of "disrespectful workplace conduct" by team ownership, according to Mayor Danny Breen.

According to a news release issued Wednesday, the city says Deacon Sports and Entertainment, the Growlers' ownership group, has had its access to the arena suspended until a formal investigation can be completed.

In a statement, Danny Breen, St. John's mayor and chair of St. John's Sports and Entertainment, which runs Mile One, said SJSE employees "have brought forward allegations of disrespectful workplace conduct" against Deacon Sports and Entertainment.

"Given the seriousness of the situation we have no choice but to take this action. While we know this is disappointing to hockey fans, the health and well-being of our employees is our top priority."

The city said it will not comment on the nature of the complaints, but Breen is sharing more details with reporters Wednesday.

The Growlers have played in the arena since their inception, winning the ECHL's Kelly Cup in 2019.

The team, which wrapped up its first road trip Tuesday night, was scheduled to play its first home game of the season in St. John's on Nov. 5. The arena is also set to take on a new name, Mary Brown's Centre, on the same day.

On Monday, people were unable to buy Growlers tickets, and the team issued an apology to fans. "The ticketing issue with Mile One Centre is currently beyond our control," read the teams statement.

Mile One staff under 'stress and duress': Growlers owner

Shortly before city issued its statement, Growlers owner Dean McDonald told VOCM's Open Line the team was informed the decision was made due to the workplace environment but he said SJSE staff are likely stressed over customer complaints about ticketing problems.

"Their employees are under a lot of stress and duress as a result of what's gone on in the last little while," McDonald told VOCM. "They're clearly trying to lay it on our feet, which is unfortunate, because clearly it's an issue. It's not the employees' fault that they can't sell tickets and a whole bunch of other things that are happening."

Growlers owner Dean McDonald said he believes the move comes as Mile One staff face stress and public backlash over the stadium not being able to sell tickets to fans. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

McDonald said his group is working on a solution and is ready to take the city to court if necessary, and that a lawsuit could involve the ECHL as the move disrupts the season.

"There's a whole bunch of instances where we just haven't been told the truth. And the board has acted on mistruths. And so now it's our opportunity to get that out there. And boy, we're coming… We'll be bringing more than the peashooter to this fight."