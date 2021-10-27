City of St. John's suspends Growlers home games, investigating allegations against ownership staff
Deacon Sports and Entertainment staff accused of 'disrespectful workplace conduct,' says Mayor Danny Breen
The City of St. John's is suspending Newfoundland Growlers home games at Mile One Centre while it investigates allegations of "disrespectful workplace conduct" by team ownership, according to Mayor Danny Breen.
According to a news release issued Wednesday, the city says Deacon Sports and Entertainment, the Growlers' ownership group, has had its access to the arena suspended until a formal investigation can be completed.
In a statement, Danny Breen, St. John's mayor and chair of St. John's Sports and Entertainment, which runs Mile One, said SJSE employees "have brought forward allegations of disrespectful workplace conduct" against Deacon Sports and Entertainment.
"Given the seriousness of the situation we have no choice but to take this action. While we know this is disappointing to hockey fans, the health and well-being of our employees is our top priority."
The city said it will not comment on the nature of the complaints, but Breen is sharing more details with reporters Wednesday.
The Growlers have played in the arena since their inception, winning the ECHL's Kelly Cup in 2019.
The team, which wrapped up its first road trip Tuesday night, was scheduled to play its first home game of the season in St. John's on Nov. 5. The arena is also set to take on a new name, Mary Brown's Centre, on the same day.
On Monday, people were unable to buy Growlers tickets, and the team issued an apology to fans. "The ticketing issue with Mile One Centre is currently beyond our control," read the teams statement.
Mile One staff under 'stress and duress': Growlers owner
Shortly before city issued its statement, Growlers owner Dean McDonald told VOCM's Open Line the team was informed the decision was made due to the workplace environment but he said SJSE staff are likely stressed over customer complaints about ticketing problems.
"Their employees are under a lot of stress and duress as a result of what's gone on in the last little while," McDonald told VOCM. "They're clearly trying to lay it on our feet, which is unfortunate, because clearly it's an issue. It's not the employees' fault that they can't sell tickets and a whole bunch of other things that are happening."
McDonald said his group is working on a solution and is ready to take the city to court if necessary, and that a lawsuit could involve the ECHL as the move disrupts the season.
"There's a whole bunch of instances where we just haven't been told the truth. And the board has acted on mistruths. And so now it's our opportunity to get that out there. And boy, we're coming… We'll be bringing more than the peashooter to this fight."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?