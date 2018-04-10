Jumbotron kiss 'emotional' for couple and 'important' for LGBTQ community

Robyn and Jan Hickey have loved each other for nine years — and have loved hockey even longer.

They're longtime Newfoundland Growlers season ticket holders, but until recently had never made the kiss cam at a game.

A lot of couples, Robyn said, find being splashed on the jumbotron embarrassing. But, having never seen a same-sex couple invited to kiss in front of the crowd, the pair was always hopeful they would get a turn.

"It was important, because of who we are," Jan said. "It was very emotional. I do remember filling up with tears."

Watch the couple recount their first-ever jumbotron smooch and what they hope it will mean for the greater LGBTQ community in the video above.