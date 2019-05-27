After 2 OT wins, Newfoundland Growlers take commanding lead in finals

The Newfoundland Growlers eked out two wins in overtime this weekend, edging out the Toledo Walleye in the first two games of the Kelly Cup Finals.

On home ice at Mile One Centre in St. John's on Saturday night, the Growlers and Walleye went into overtime in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

The teams were tied 3-3, when Josh Kestner scored in overtime. It was his second goal of the game.

KELLY CUP FINALS✔️<br>SOLD OUT CROWD✔️<br>OVERTIME HEROICS FROM KESTNER✔️<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StandPROUD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StandPROUD</a> <a href="https://t.co/cwgnrkv5V1">pic.twitter.com/cwgnrkv5V1</a> —@NLGrowlers

When the teams met again Sunday night for Game 2, they ended the third period with a tie again, this time 1-1.

Crowds at Mile One were on their feet when Scott Pooley scored in overtime, taking Game 2 for the Growlers.

◾️FINAL SCORE◾️<br><br>THE OVERTIME HERO.<br><br>SCOTT POOLEY.<br><br>We're heading to Toledo with a 2-0 SERIES LEAD!<br>Gamesheet --><a href="https://t.co/l5FyaYuUIj">https://t.co/l5FyaYuUIj</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StandPROUD?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StandPROUD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoGrowlersGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoGrowlersGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/pFrNXazFkF">pic.twitter.com/pFrNXazFkF</a> —@NLGrowlers

Those wins give the Growlers a 2-0 lead, as the team hits the road to play the Walleye in Toledo.

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday night, and Game 4 on Friday.

If a Game 5 is needed, it is scheduled for June 1 in Toledo.

If the Growlers take home the Kelly Cup, they'll be the first professional Newfoundland and Labrador hockey team to win a championship.

