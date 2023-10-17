Newfoundland Growlers' season kicks off with strong Toronto Marlies lineup presence

Featured Video The Newfoundland Growlers hockey team regrouped at Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's on Tuesday for media day. It was a first look at this year's team as they prepare for opening night on Friday.

New coaches and nearly a dozen new American Hockey League players will kick off a new ECHL season for the Growlers on Friday.

The Newfoundland Growlers' fifth season begins when the puck drops against the Reading Royals.

As with previous seasons at the Mary Brown's Centre, the team will look vastly different compared to last year — which is to be expected in a minor league.

Last week the Toronto Maple Leafs' American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, cut 11 players from their roster and relocated them to St. John's to play on the Growlers, which is the Leafs' secondary farm team.

But that move leaves the Growlers, and its new head coach, only a handful of days to prepare before opening night.

"I think it makes my job easy because they're all in shape," Matt Cooke said.

However, they will have to get used to new coaches, new personnel and a new city.

"I think this first week is huge .... getting to know the guys in the locker room," said recently arrived Brock Caulfield.

Younger players like Caufield have a few fellows to look up.

Popular Growlers forward Todd Skirving is back in St. John's for his fifth season with the Newfoundland team. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

For a fifth year in a row, fan favourite Todd Skirving will be back in the black and gold.

The veteran is happy to show the new faces around town.

"You're just trying to fill them in on what St. John's is like," he said.

"The sooner they feel comfortable, the more they'll be able to perform out in the ice."